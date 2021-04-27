Earnings results for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55.

Novartis last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business earned $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Novartis has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Novartis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novartis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.56%. The high price target for NVS is $112.00 and the low price target for NVS is $105.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Novartis has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.50, Novartis has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $87.81. Novartis has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Novartis pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Novartis has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Novartis is 39.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Novartis will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.90% next year. This indicates that Novartis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Novartis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Novartis is held by insiders. Only 9.86% of the stock of Novartis is held by institutions.

Earnings for Novartis are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $5.80 to $6.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Novartis is 28.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Novartis is 28.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.70. Novartis has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Novartis has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

