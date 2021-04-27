Earnings results for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Principal Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Principal Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.33%. The high price target for PFG is $69.00 and the low price target for PFG is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Principal Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.90, Principal Financial Group has a forecasted downside of 10.3% from its current price of $62.34. Principal Financial Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Principal Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Principal Financial Group is 40.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Principal Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.61% next year. This indicates that Principal Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

In the past three months, Principal Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,257,348.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of Principal Financial Group is held by insiders. 69.09% of the stock of Principal Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG



Earnings for Principal Financial Group are expected to grow by 28.63% in the coming year, from $4.89 to $6.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Principal Financial Group is 14.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Principal Financial Group is 14.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Principal Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Principal Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here