Earnings results for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

PulteGroup last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business earned $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PulteGroup has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. PulteGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PulteGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.24%. The high price target for PHM is $70.00 and the low price target for PHM is $32.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup has a dividend yield of 1.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PulteGroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PulteGroup is 16.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PulteGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.66% next year. This indicates that PulteGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

In the past three months, PulteGroup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $395,480.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of PulteGroup is held by insiders. 85.16% of the stock of PulteGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM



Earnings for PulteGroup are expected to grow by 25.81% in the coming year, from $4.61 to $5.80 per share. The P/E ratio of PulteGroup is 11.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of PulteGroup is 11.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.27. PulteGroup has a PEG Ratio of 0.60. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PulteGroup has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

