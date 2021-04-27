Earnings results for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.05.

Roper Technologies last issued its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has generated $13.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Roper Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roper Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $439.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.71%. The high price target for ROP is $505.00 and the low price target for ROP is $310.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Roper Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $439.75, Roper Technologies has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $432.37. Roper Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Roper Technologies has been increasing its dividend for 29 years. The dividend payout ratio of Roper Technologies is 17.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Roper Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.59% next year. This indicates that Roper Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

In the past three months, Roper Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,536,980.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Roper Technologies is held by insiders. 91.73% of the stock of Roper Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP



Earnings for Roper Technologies are expected to grow by 14.07% in the coming year, from $12.65 to $14.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Roper Technologies is 29.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Roper Technologies is 29.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.97. Roper Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Roper Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

