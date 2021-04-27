Earnings results for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Sensata Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.4. Sensata Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sensata Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.36%. The high price target for ST is $72.00 and the low price target for ST is $38.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sensata Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.43, Sensata Technologies has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $60.05. Sensata Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sensata Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

In the past three months, Sensata Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Sensata Technologies is held by insiders. 94.90% of the stock of Sensata Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST



Earnings for Sensata Technologies are expected to grow by 51.89% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $3.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Sensata Technologies is 98.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Sensata Technologies is 98.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. Sensata Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sensata Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

