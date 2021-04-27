Earnings results for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Starbucks last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business earned $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.5. Starbucks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Starbucks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.97%. The high price target for SBUX is $135.00 and the low price target for SBUX is $81.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Starbucks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.80, Starbucks has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $115.92. Starbucks has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks has a dividend yield of 1.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Starbucks has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Starbucks is 153.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Starbucks will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.10% next year. This indicates that Starbucks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

In the past three months, Starbucks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,685,798.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Starbucks is held by insiders. 67.27% of the stock of Starbucks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX



Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 20.64% in the coming year, from $2.81 to $3.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 150.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 150.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.85. Starbucks has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here