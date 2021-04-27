Earnings results for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Stryker last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Its revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.5. Stryker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stryker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $239.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.76%. The high price target for SYK is $273.00 and the low price target for SYK is $205.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stryker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $239.40, Stryker has a forecasted downside of 9.8% from its current price of $265.28. Stryker has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stryker has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stryker is 30.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stryker will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.72% next year. This indicates that Stryker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

In the past three months, Stryker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,492,020.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Stryker is held by insiders. 71.46% of the stock of Stryker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stryker (NYSE:SYK



Earnings for Stryker are expected to grow by 26.60% in the coming year, from $7.18 to $9.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 57.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 57.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.70. Stryker has a PEG Ratio of 2.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stryker has a P/B Ratio of 7.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

