Earnings results for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Synchrony Financial last issued its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business earned $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Synchrony Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.06%. The high price target for SYF is $54.00 and the low price target for SYF is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synchrony Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.79, Synchrony Financial has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $41.47. Synchrony Financial has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Synchrony Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Synchrony Financial is 20.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Synchrony Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.86% next year. This indicates that Synchrony Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

In the past three months, Synchrony Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,072,237.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Synchrony Financial is held by insiders. 91.13% of the stock of Synchrony Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF



Earnings for Synchrony Financial are expected to grow by 43.32% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Synchrony Financial is 19.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Synchrony Financial is 19.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Synchrony Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synchrony Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

