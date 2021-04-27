Earnings results for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Teradyne last announced its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company earned $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Its revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Teradyne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teradyne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.07%. The high price target for TER is $162.00 and the low price target for TER is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teradyne has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.67, Teradyne has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $133.43. Teradyne has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Teradyne has a dividend yield of 0.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teradyne has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teradyne is 13.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teradyne will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.20% next year. This indicates that Teradyne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Teradyne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,993,388.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Teradyne is held by insiders. 94.85% of the stock of Teradyne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Teradyne are expected to grow by 8.69% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 33.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 33.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. Teradyne has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teradyne has a P/B Ratio of 15.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

