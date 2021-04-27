Earnings results for Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Ternium last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ternium has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Ternium has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ternium (NYSE:TX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ternium in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.03%. The high price target for TX is $41.50 and the low price target for TX is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ternium has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.20, Ternium has a forecasted downside of 24.0% from its current price of $41.07. Ternium has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ternium has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ternium is 41.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ternium will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.21% next year. This indicates that Ternium will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ternium (NYSE:TX)

In the past three months, Ternium insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.04% of the stock of Ternium is held by insiders. Only 19.26% of the stock of Ternium is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ternium (NYSE:TX



Earnings for Ternium are expected to grow by 112.76% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $5.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Ternium is 33.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Ternium is 33.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.63. Ternium has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ternium has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

