Earnings results for Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Trxade Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Trxade Group has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.3. Trxade Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trxade Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 161.30%. The high price target for MEDS is $15.00 and the low price target for MEDS is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trxade Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.33, Trxade Group has a forecasted upside of 161.3% from its current price of $4.72. Trxade Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trxade Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

In the past three months, Trxade Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,137.00 in company stock. 71.30% of the stock of Trxade Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.13% of the stock of Trxade Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS



Earnings for Trxade Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Trxade Group is 157.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Trxade Group is 157.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.78. Trxade Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Trxade Group has a P/B Ratio of 7.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

