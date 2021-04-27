Earnings results for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS AG is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

UBS Group last announced its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business earned $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. UBS Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UBS Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” UBS Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

There is not enough analysis data for UBS Group.

Dividend Strength: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UBS Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UBS Group is 10.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UBS Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.96% next year. This indicates that UBS Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

In the past three months, UBS Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of UBS Group is held by insiders. Only 30.57% of the stock of UBS Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS



Earnings for UBS Group are expected to decrease by -7.59% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of UBS Group is 10.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of UBS Group is 10.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. UBS Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UBS Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here