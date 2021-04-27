Earnings results for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

UDR last released its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm earned $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. UDR has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.4. UDR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UDR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.36%. The high price target for UDR is $51.00 and the low price target for UDR is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UDR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.36, UDR has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $46.81. UDR has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR pays a meaningful dividend of 3.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UDR has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of UDR is 69.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UDR will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.14% next year. This indicates that UDR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UDR (NYSE:UDR)

In the past three months, UDR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,265,200.00 in company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of UDR is held by insiders. 97.37% of the stock of UDR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UDR (NYSE:UDR



Earnings for UDR are expected to decrease by -1.47% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of UDR is 106.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of UDR is 106.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. UDR has a PEG Ratio of 4.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UDR has a P/B Ratio of 4.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

