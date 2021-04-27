Earnings results for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

United Parcel Service last released its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business earned $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has generated $7.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. United Parcel Service has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $162.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.43%. The high price target for UPS is $215.00 and the low price target for UPS is $25.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service pays a meaningful dividend of 2.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Parcel Service has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Parcel Service is 54.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Parcel Service will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.75% next year. This indicates that United Parcel Service will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

In the past three months, United Parcel Service insiders have sold 2,407.01% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $99,888.00 in company stock and sold $2,504,202.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of United Parcel Service is held by insiders. 55.68% of the stock of United Parcel Service is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS



Earnings for United Parcel Service are expected to grow by 8.98% in the coming year, from $7.68 to $8.37 per share. The P/E ratio of United Parcel Service is 33.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of United Parcel Service is 33.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 27.77. United Parcel Service has a PEG Ratio of 2.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. United Parcel Service has a P/B Ratio of 45.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

