Earnings results for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

VALE S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Vale last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company earned $14.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Vale has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Vale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vale in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.34, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.09%. The high price target for VALE is $24.50 and the low price target for VALE is $12.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vale has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.34, Vale has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $19.95. Vale has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vale has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vale is 53.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vale will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.45% next year. This indicates that Vale will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vale (NYSE:VALE)

In the past three months, Vale insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.02% of the stock of Vale is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vale (NYSE:VALE



Earnings for Vale are expected to grow by 58.70% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Vale is 39.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Vale is 39.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.63. Vale has a PEG Ratio of 0.25. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vale has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

