Earnings results for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Waste Management last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Waste Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waste Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.47%. The high price target for WM is $145.00 and the low price target for WM is $99.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Waste Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.58, Waste Management has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $133.93. Waste Management has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waste Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waste Management is 52.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waste Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.24% next year. This indicates that Waste Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

In the past three months, Waste Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,731,129.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of Waste Management is held by insiders. 71.42% of the stock of Waste Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waste Management (NYSE:WM



Earnings for Waste Management are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Waste Management is 35.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Waste Management is 35.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.13. Waste Management has a PEG Ratio of 4.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waste Management has a P/B Ratio of 8.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

