Earnings results for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Yum China last issued its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Yum China has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.7. Yum China has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yum China in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.67%. The high price target for YUMC is $72.00 and the low price target for YUMC is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yum China has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.93, Yum China has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $59.93. Yum China has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China has a dividend yield of 0.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yum China has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yum China is 12.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yum China will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.90% next year. This indicates that Yum China will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

In the past three months, Yum China insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Yum China is held by insiders. 81.59% of the stock of Yum China is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC



Earnings for Yum China are expected to grow by 58.97% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Yum China is 45.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Yum China is 45.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.85. Yum China has a PEG Ratio of 4.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yum China has a P/B Ratio of 7.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

