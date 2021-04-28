Earnings results for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Acco Brands Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

ACCO Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. ACCO Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACCO Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.35%. The high price target for ACCO is $12.00 and the low price target for ACCO is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ACCO Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, ACCO Brands has a forecasted upside of 40.4% from its current price of $8.55. ACCO Brands has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ACCO Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ACCO Brands is 21.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ACCO Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that ACCO Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

In the past three months, ACCO Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $923,217.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of ACCO Brands is held by insiders. 88.22% of the stock of ACCO Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO



Earnings for ACCO Brands are expected to grow by 57.58% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of ACCO Brands is 10.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of ACCO Brands is 10.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.97. ACCO Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ACCO Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

