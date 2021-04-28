Earnings results for AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Its revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap has generated $8.43 earnings per share over the last year. AerCap has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AerCap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for AER is $88.00 and the low price target for AER is $34.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AerCap has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.17, AerCap has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $60.64. AerCap has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap does not currently pay a dividend. AerCap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AerCap (NYSE:AER)

In the past three months, AerCap insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 85.69% of the stock of AerCap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AerCap (NYSE:AER



Earnings for AerCap are expected to decrease by -11.51% in the coming year, from $6.17 to $5.46 per share. The P/E ratio of AerCap is -233.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AerCap is -233.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AerCap has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here