Earnings results for Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Aflac last posted its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm earned $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aflac has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Aflac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aflac in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.58%. The high price target for AFL is $58.00 and the low price target for AFL is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Aflac has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.40, Aflac has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $53.53. Aflac has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Aflac has been increasing its dividend for 39 years. The dividend payout ratio of Aflac is 29.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Aflac will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.22% next year. This indicates that Aflac will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

In the past three months, Aflac insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,884,687.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Aflac is held by insiders. 66.02% of the stock of Aflac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aflac (NYSE:AFL



Earnings for Aflac are expected to decrease by -1.62% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $4.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Aflac is 8.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Aflac is 8.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Aflac has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aflac has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

