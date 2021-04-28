Earnings results for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $19.21.

Align Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Align Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Align Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $533.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.18%. The high price target for ALGN is $690.00 and the low price target for ALGN is $245.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Align Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $533.58, Align Technology has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $621.76. Align Technology has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Align Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

In the past three months, Align Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,920,924.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Align Technology is held by insiders. 85.84% of the stock of Align Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN



Earnings for Align Technology are expected to grow by 113.17% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $7.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Align Technology is 28.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Align Technology is 28.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.73. Align Technology has a PEG Ratio of 4.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Align Technology has a P/B Ratio of 36.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

