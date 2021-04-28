Earnings results for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Alkermes last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Alkermes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alkermes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.67%. The high price target for ALKS is $29.00 and the low price target for ALKS is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alkermes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Alkermes has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $22.50. Alkermes has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes does not currently pay a dividend. Alkermes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

In the past three months, Alkermes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,770,300.00 in company stock. Only 4.49% of the stock of Alkermes is held by insiders. 97.30% of the stock of Alkermes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)



Earnings for Alkermes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Alkermes is -48.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alkermes is -48.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alkermes has a PEG Ratio of 12.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alkermes has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

