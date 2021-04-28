Earnings results for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Amedisys last released its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Amedisys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amedisys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $274.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.70%. The high price target for AMED is $340.00 and the low price target for AMED is $190.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amedisys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $274.46, Amedisys has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $285.02. Amedisys has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys does not currently pay a dividend. Amedisys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

In the past three months, Amedisys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,066,944.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Amedisys is held by insiders. 85.87% of the stock of Amedisys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED



Earnings for Amedisys are expected to grow by 2.64% in the coming year, from $6.07 to $6.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Amedisys is 57.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Amedisys is 57.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.73. Amedisys has a PEG Ratio of 3.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amedisys has a P/B Ratio of 14.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here