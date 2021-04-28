Earnings results for American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

American Assets Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. American Assets Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.8. American Assets Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Assets Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.87%. The high price target for AAT is $33.00 and the low price target for AAT is $28.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Assets Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.75, American Assets Trust has a forecasted downside of 10.9% from its current price of $34.50. American Assets Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Assets Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Assets Trust is 50.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Assets Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.90% next year. This indicates that American Assets Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

In the past three months, American Assets Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,650,291.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 32.76% of the stock of American Assets Trust is held by insiders. 94.06% of the stock of American Assets Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)



Earnings for American Assets Trust are expected to grow by 5.70% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of American Assets Trust is 54.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of American Assets Trust is 54.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. American Assets Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

