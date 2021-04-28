Earnings results for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Amphenol last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Amphenol has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amphenol in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.41%. The high price target for APH is $70.00 and the low price target for APH is $47.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amphenol has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.83, Amphenol has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $68.26. Amphenol has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amphenol does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Amphenol is 15.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amphenol will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.78% next year. This indicates that Amphenol will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

In the past three months, Amphenol insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.72% of the stock of Amphenol is held by insiders. 92.82% of the stock of Amphenol is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amphenol (NYSE:APH



Earnings for Amphenol are expected to grow by 16.30% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $4.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 18.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 18.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. Amphenol has a PEG Ratio of 3.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amphenol has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

