Earnings results for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.64) earnings per share over the last year. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 175.03%. The high price target for APLS is $875.00 and the low price target for APLS is $37.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.00, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 175.0% from its current price of $45.45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Apellis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

In the past three months, Apellis Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,250,704.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 81.20% of the stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.96) to ($6.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is -6.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is -6.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 98.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

