Earnings results for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Armstrong World Industries last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Its revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has generated $4.78 earnings per share over the last year. Armstrong World Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Armstrong World Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.63%. The high price target for AWI is $95.00 and the low price target for AWI is $68.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Armstrong World Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.78, Armstrong World Industries has a forecasted downside of 18.6% from its current price of $100.50. Armstrong World Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Armstrong World Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Armstrong World Industries is 17.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Armstrong World Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.37% next year. This indicates that Armstrong World Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

In the past three months, Armstrong World Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,810,173.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Armstrong World Industries is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI



Earnings for Armstrong World Industries are expected to grow by 8.56% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $3.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Armstrong World Industries is -64.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Armstrong World Industries is -64.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Armstrong World Industries has a PEG Ratio of 5.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Armstrong World Industries has a P/B Ratio of 13.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

