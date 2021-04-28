Earnings results for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Artisan Partners Asset Management last issued its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artisan Partners Asset Management has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Artisan Partners Asset Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Artisan Partners Asset Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.08%. The high price target for APAM is $68.00 and the low price target for APAM is $39.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Artisan Partners Asset Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.50, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $56.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Artisan Partners Asset Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 145.32%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Artisan Partners Asset Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.72% in the coming year. This indicates that Artisan Partners Asset Management may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.44% of the stock of Artisan Partners Asset Management is held by insiders. 66.37% of the stock of Artisan Partners Asset Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Artisan Partners Asset Management are expected to grow by 27.78% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 19.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 19.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a P/B Ratio of 31.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

