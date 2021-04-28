Earnings results for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8.

Asbury Automotive Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm earned $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Its revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Asbury Automotive Group has generated $9.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Asbury Automotive Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $154.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.53%. The high price target for ABG is $180.00 and the low price target for ABG is $100.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Asbury Automotive Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $154.86, Asbury Automotive Group has a forecasted downside of 25.5% from its current price of $207.94. Asbury Automotive Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group does not currently pay a dividend. Asbury Automotive Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

In the past three months, Asbury Automotive Group insiders have sold 917,240.48% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $588.00 in company stock and sold $5,393,962.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Asbury Automotive Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG



Earnings for Asbury Automotive Group are expected to grow by 14.76% in the coming year, from $12.53 to $14.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Asbury Automotive Group is 19.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Asbury Automotive Group is 19.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.85. Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.61. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Asbury Automotive Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here