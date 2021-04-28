Earnings results for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

ASGN last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. ASGN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASGN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.48%. The high price target for ASGN is $108.00 and the low price target for ASGN is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN does not currently pay a dividend. ASGN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

In the past three months, ASGN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,027,610.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of ASGN is held by insiders. 92.78% of the stock of ASGN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN



Earnings for ASGN are expected to grow by 6.84% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $5.00 per share. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 30.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 30.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. ASGN has a PEG Ratio of 2.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASGN has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

