Earnings results for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Ashland Global last issued its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company earned $552 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland Global has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year. Ashland Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ashland Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.85%. The high price target for ASH is $106.00 and the low price target for ASH is $75.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ashland Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.00, Ashland Global has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $93.67. Ashland Global has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ashland Global has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ashland Global is 39.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ashland Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.13% next year. This indicates that Ashland Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

In the past three months, Ashland Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.08% of the stock of Ashland Global is held by insiders. 91.86% of the stock of Ashland Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH



Earnings for Ashland Global are expected to grow by 14.09% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $4.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Ashland Global is -11.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ashland Global is -11.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ashland Global has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here