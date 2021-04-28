Earnings results for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Aspen Technology last announced its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The company earned $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Its revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Technology has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2. Aspen Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.40%. The high price target for AZPN is $180.00 and the low price target for AZPN is $112.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Aspen Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.40, Aspen Technology has a forecasted downside of 1.4% from its current price of $152.54. Aspen Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Aspen Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

In the past three months, Aspen Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $670,791.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Aspen Technology is held by insiders. 96.73% of the stock of Aspen Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN



Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -7.66% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 46.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 46.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. Aspen Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aspen Technology has a P/B Ratio of 22.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here