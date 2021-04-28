Earnings results for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

ATN International last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. ATN International has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. ATN International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ATN International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.05%. The high price target for ATNI is $64.00 and the low price target for ATNI is $53.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ATN International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, ATN International has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $47.56. ATN International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

ATN International has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ATN International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, ATN International will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.62% in the coming year. This indicates that ATN International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, ATN International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.17% of the stock of ATN International is held by insiders. 64.63% of the stock of ATN International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ATN International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of ATN International is -237.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ATN International is -237.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ATN International has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

