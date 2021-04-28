Earnings results for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

AtriCure last posted its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year. AtriCure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AtriCure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.73%. The high price target for ATRC is $78.00 and the low price target for ATRC is $52.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AtriCure has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.14, AtriCure has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $66.00. AtriCure has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure does not currently pay a dividend. AtriCure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

In the past three months, AtriCure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,467,300.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of AtriCure is held by insiders. 94.70% of the stock of AtriCure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC



Earnings for AtriCure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($0.78) per share. The P/E ratio of AtriCure is -57.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AtriCure is -57.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AtriCure has a P/B Ratio of 10.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

