Earnings results for AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

AudioCodes last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company earned $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.89 million. AudioCodes has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.5. AudioCodes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AudioCodes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.75%. The high price target for AUDC is $46.00 and the low price target for AUDC is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AudioCodes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.83, AudioCodes has a forecasted upside of 32.7% from its current price of $30.76. AudioCodes has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes has a dividend yield of 1.06%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AudioCodes has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AudioCodes is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AudioCodes will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.81% next year. This indicates that AudioCodes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

In the past three months, AudioCodes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.80% of the stock of AudioCodes is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.55% of the stock of AudioCodes is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC



Earnings for AudioCodes are expected to grow by 13.76% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of AudioCodes is 102.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of AudioCodes is 102.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.82. AudioCodes has a PEG Ratio of 1.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AudioCodes has a P/B Ratio of 9.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

