Earnings results for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Avantor last issued its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Its revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.3. Avantor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avantor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.12%. The high price target for AVTR is $40.00 and the low price target for AVTR is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avantor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.79, Avantor has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $33.15. Avantor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor does not currently pay a dividend. Avantor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

In the past three months, Avantor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,648,168.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Avantor is held by insiders. 84.79% of the stock of Avantor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR



Earnings for Avantor are expected to grow by 28.24% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Avantor is 276.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Avantor is 276.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.73. Avantor has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avantor has a P/B Ratio of 13.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

