Earnings results for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

Avery Dennison last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has generated $6.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Avery Dennison has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avery Dennison in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $179.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.11%. The high price target for AVY is $215.00 and the low price target for AVY is $130.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avery Dennison has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $179.50, Avery Dennison has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $204.24. Avery Dennison has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avery Dennison has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avery Dennison is 37.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avery Dennison will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.60% next year. This indicates that Avery Dennison will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

In the past three months, Avery Dennison insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Avery Dennison is held by insiders. 89.04% of the stock of Avery Dennison is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Avery Dennison are expected to grow by 6.34% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Avery Dennison is 32.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Avery Dennison is 32.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.52. Avery Dennison has a PEG Ratio of 3.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avery Dennison has a P/B Ratio of 14.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

