Earnings results for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Avnet last announced its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company earned $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Its revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Avnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.62%. The high price target for AVT is $47.00 and the low price target for AVT is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avnet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, Avnet has a forecasted downside of 22.6% from its current price of $44.37. Avnet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet pays a meaningful dividend of 1.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avnet has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avnet is 54.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avnet will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.77% next year. This indicates that Avnet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

In the past three months, Avnet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $173,373.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Avnet is held by insiders. 93.79% of the stock of Avnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT



Earnings for Avnet are expected to grow by 48.37% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Avnet is -48.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avnet is -48.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avnet has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avnet has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

