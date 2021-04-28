Earnings results for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.94.

AXIS Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm earned $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. Its revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. AXIS Capital has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year. AXIS Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AXIS Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.88%. The high price target for AXS is $65.00 and the low price target for AXS is $52.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AXIS Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, AXIS Capital has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $54.69. AXIS Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AXIS Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AXIS Capital is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AXIS Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.89% next year. This indicates that AXIS Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

In the past three months, AXIS Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of AXIS Capital is held by insiders. 91.06% of the stock of AXIS Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS



Earnings for AXIS Capital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of AXIS Capital is -29.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AXIS Capital is -29.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AXIS Capital has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AXIS Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here