Earnings results for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México does not currently pay a dividend. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

In the past three months, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.43% of the stock of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX



Earnings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México are expected to decrease by -4.84% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is 8.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is 8.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here