Earnings results for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Blackbaud last released its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.3. Blackbaud has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blackbaud in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.44%. The high price target for BLKB is $88.00 and the low price target for BLKB is $75.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Blackbaud has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.00, Blackbaud has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $72.04. Blackbaud has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud does not currently pay a dividend. Blackbaud does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

In the past three months, Blackbaud insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,177,815.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Blackbaud is held by insiders. 95.89% of the stock of Blackbaud is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB



Earnings for Blackbaud are expected to decrease by -5.70% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Blackbaud is 153.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Blackbaud is 153.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. Blackbaud has a PEG Ratio of 7.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Blackbaud has a P/B Ratio of 8.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

