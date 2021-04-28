Earnings results for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Calix last released its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business earned $170 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.7. Calix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.38%. The high price target for CALX is $52.00 and the low price target for CALX is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Calix has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.50, Calix has a forecasted downside of 29.4% from its current price of $46.02. Calix has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Calix does not currently pay a dividend. Calix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Calix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,595,000.00 in company stock. Only 17.54% of the stock of Calix is held by insiders. 71.31% of the stock of Calix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Calix are expected to decrease by -6.06% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Calix is 328.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Calix is 328.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.82. Calix has a P/B Ratio of 16.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

