Earnings results for Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Camden National last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business earned $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Camden National has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Camden National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camden National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.36%. The high price target for CAC is $45.00 and the low price target for CAC is $45.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Camden National has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Camden National has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $47.05. Camden National has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National pays a meaningful dividend of 3.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camden National has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Camden National is 39.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camden National will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.01% next year. This indicates that Camden National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

In the past three months, Camden National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $47,743.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.23% of the stock of Camden National is held by insiders. 63.79% of the stock of Camden National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC



Earnings for Camden National are expected to decrease by -14.01% in the coming year, from $3.64 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Camden National is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Camden National is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Camden National has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

