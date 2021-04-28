Earnings results for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

CGI last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm earned $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CGI has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. CGI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CGI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.40%. The high price target for GIB is $120.00 and the low price target for GIB is $89.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CGI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.28, CGI has a forecasted upside of 27.4% from its current price of $84.99. CGI has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

CGI does not currently pay a dividend. CGI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CGI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of CGI is held by insiders. 51.30% of the stock of CGI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CGI are expected to grow by 9.90% in the coming year, from $4.04 to $4.44 per share. The P/E ratio of CGI is 27.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of CGI is 27.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. CGI has a PEG Ratio of 2.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CGI has a P/B Ratio of 4.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

