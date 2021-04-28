Earnings results for ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

ChampionX last released its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. Its revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. ChampionX has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year. ChampionX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ChampionX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.66%. The high price target for CHX is $29.00 and the low price target for CHX is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ChampionX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.21, ChampionX has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $20.36. ChampionX has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX does not currently pay a dividend. ChampionX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

In the past three months, ChampionX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $407,686.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of ChampionX is held by insiders. 99.47% of the stock of ChampionX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX



Earnings for ChampionX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of ChampionX is -2.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ChampionX is -2.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ChampionX has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

