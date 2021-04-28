Earnings results for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.68.

Chemed last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The firm had revenue of $533 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has generated $13.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Chemed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chemed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $580.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.46%. The high price target for CHE is $580.00 and the low price target for CHE is $580.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chemed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $580.00, Chemed has a forecasted upside of 24.5% from its current price of $466.01. Chemed has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chemed has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chemed is 9.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chemed will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.51% next year. This indicates that Chemed will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

In the past three months, Chemed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.96% of the stock of Chemed is held by insiders. 86.01% of the stock of Chemed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chemed (NYSE:CHE



Earnings for Chemed are expected to grow by 2.14% in the coming year, from $17.73 to $18.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Chemed is 28.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Chemed is 28.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.69. Chemed has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chemed has a P/B Ratio of 10.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

