Earnings results for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Cincinnati Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cincinnati Financial has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Cincinnati Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.26%. The high price target for CINF is $130.00 and the low price target for CINF is $54.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cincinnati Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.80, Cincinnati Financial has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $108.43. Cincinnati Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cincinnati Financial has been increasing its dividend for 39 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 60.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cincinnati Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that Cincinnati Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

In the past three months, Cincinnati Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by insiders. 65.26% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF



Earnings for Cincinnati Financial are expected to grow by 34.52% in the coming year, from $2.81 to $3.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 22.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 22.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Cincinnati Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here