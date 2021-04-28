Earnings results for CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

CONMED last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm earned $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year. CONMED has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CONMED in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.18%. The high price target for CNMD is $145.00 and the low price target for CNMD is $92.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CONMED does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CONMED is 30.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CONMED will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.23% next year. This indicates that CONMED will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

In the past three months, CONMED insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,384,333.00 in company stock. Only 5.39% of the stock of CONMED is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD



Earnings for CONMED are expected to grow by 43.87% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $3.05 per share. The P/E ratio of CONMED is -3,391.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CONMED is -3,391.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CONMED has a PEG Ratio of 3.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CONMED has a P/B Ratio of 5.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

