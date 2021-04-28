Earnings results for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Continental Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year. Continental Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Continental Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.87%. The high price target for CLR is $34.00 and the low price target for CLR is $5.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Continental Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.21, Continental Resources has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $26.09. Continental Resources has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Continental Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Continental Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Continental Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $199,725.00 in company stock. 79.60% of the stock of Continental Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.81% of the stock of Continental Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings for Continental Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Continental Resources is -30.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Continental Resources is -30.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Continental Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

