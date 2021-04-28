Earnings results for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Cree last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cree has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Cree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.57%. The high price target for CREE is $160.00 and the low price target for CREE is $68.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree does not currently pay a dividend. Cree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

In the past three months, Cree insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,912,031.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Cree is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)



Earnings for Cree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.28) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Cree is -37.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cree is -37.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cree has a P/B Ratio of 6.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

